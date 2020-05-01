Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pondy CM asks govt employees to be ready to 'make sacrifices'

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:25 IST
Pondy CM asks govt employees to be ready to 'make sacrifices'

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday hinted at salary cut for government employees, saying they have to be ready to 'make sacrifices' as the state's revenues dwindle due to the ongoing lockdown to contain the COVID-19 spread. Speaking to reporters here, he said the territorial government had paid the employees' salaries in full for the months of March and April.

He, however, said "they (government employees) should be prepared to make some sacrifices so that the government could tide over the current fiscal crisis and implement welfare schemes during the current lockdown." Narayanasamy said revenue to the exchequer had fallen due to closure of business establishments and liquor outlets in view of the lockdown. He also pointed out that some states had resorted to pay cuts for government staff.

The chief minister also launched a web portal for people of Puducherry who went abroad and to other states and were stranded due to the lockdown. Such people can register at welcomeback.py.gov.in for the governments to make arrangements for their return.

Meanwhile, the Centre announced that a "limited" lockdown, including suspension of inter-state travel, air and train services, will continue to remain in force for another two weeks throughout the country from May 4 but some activities would be allowed after classifying areas into Red, Orange and Green zones..

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus quarantine in Syria's northwest looks to shield most vulnerable

At a quarantine centre in war-torn northern Syria, doctors near the Turkish frontier are providing a first line of defence to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading to one of the worlds most vulnerable populations.The centre was set up ...

Britain's testing levels have not influenced lockdown - adviser

Britains coronavirus lockdown has not been affected by how many tests it has been able to conduct, British government testing adviser John Newton said on Friday.Back in March, the country moved into lockdown because the virus was circulatin...

India ramps up production of COVID-19 protective gears, medical equipment

India has ramped up production of COVID-19 protective gears and medical equipment, giving a boost to its fight against novel coronavirus and reducing dependency on foreign countries for these items which are in high demand globally due to t...

Delhi govt asks police, district authorities to ensure no unlawful assembly of people

The Delhi government on Friday directed police and disaster management authorities to ensure there is no unlawful assembly and movement of people in the national capital following intelligence inputs that certain anti-social elements may tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020