Delhi govt forms 12-member team to bring back students stuck in Kota

The Delhi government has tasked a team of 12 officials with bringing back students from the national capital stranded in Kota, Rajasthan, according to an official order. The team, led by Welfare Officer (Social Welfare Department) Manoj Kumar Yadav, will escort the students in buses and ensure that they follow the protocol of social distancing.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government will deploy 40 buses to bring back students stuck in Kota. "Some of the children from Delhi who went to Kota to prepare for competitive exams have been wanting to come back. We were waiting for the central government's approval, and after getting the nod, we are sending 40 buses that will bring them back on Saturday," he said.