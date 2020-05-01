Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt forms 12-member team to bring back students stuck in Kota

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 21:38 IST
Delhi govt forms 12-member team to bring back students stuck in Kota

The Delhi government has tasked a team of 12 officials with bringing back students from the national capital stranded in Kota, Rajasthan, according to an official order. The team, led by Welfare Officer (Social Welfare Department) Manoj Kumar Yadav, will escort the students in buses and ensure that they follow the protocol of social distancing.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government will deploy 40 buses to bring back students stuck in Kota. "Some of the children from Delhi who went to Kota to prepare for competitive exams have been wanting to come back. We were waiting for the central government's approval, and after getting the nod, we are sending 40 buses that will bring them back on Saturday," he said.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Will bring back one lakh labourers by trains: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Friday that one lakh labourers from the state stuck in various parts of the country will be brought back by special trains. Railways are running a special train from Nashik in...

Coronavirus quarantine in Syria's northwest looks to shield most vulnerable

At a quarantine centre in war-torn northern Syria, doctors near the Turkish frontier are providing a first line of defence to prevent the new coronavirus from spreading to one of the worlds most vulnerable populations.The centre was set up ...

Britain's testing levels have not influenced lockdown - adviser

Britains coronavirus lockdown has not been affected by how many tests it has been able to conduct, British government testing adviser John Newton said on Friday.Back in March, the country moved into lockdown because the virus was circulatin...

India ramps up production of COVID-19 protective gears, medical equipment

India has ramped up production of COVID-19 protective gears and medical equipment, giving a boost to its fight against novel coronavirus and reducing dependency on foreign countries for these items which are in high demand globally due to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020