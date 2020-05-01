Special train from Telangana carrying 1,200 migrant workers reaches Ranchi

The special train from Telangana carrying 1,200 migrant workers of Jharkhand reached Hatia station in Ranchi on Friday night, officials said. After the train reached Hatia station at 11.15 pm, food packets and flowers were given to the migrant workers.

Hand sanitisers were also available and the migrant workers were seen wearing masks. Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rai Mahimapat Ray and Senior Superintendent of Police Anish Gupta were among the several officials and police personnel who monitored the arrival of the workers.