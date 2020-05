22 new COVID-19 cases in Agra, district tally reaches 501

With 22 new COVID-19 cases reported in Agra, the overall tally in the district on Saturday climbed to 501, said District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh.

In Agra, while 15 people have succumbed to the virus, 126 have been cured and discharged from the hospitals.

Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Agra district administration has started conducting testing on a large scale. Moreover, it is also administering 39 COVID-19 hotspots in the district. (ANI)