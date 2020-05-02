All 11 districts in Delhi to stay in 'red zone' till May 17: Satyendra Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday emphasised that all 11 districts in the national capital will be in the 'red zone' till May 17. "All 11 districts in Delhi will stay in the Red Zone till May 17. A red zone is defined where there are more than 10 cases of COVID-19 in a district. Relief measures given by Centre in red zones will be applicable here," Jain told ANI.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday listed 130 districts across the country as red zones, ahead of the extension of the second phase of the nationwide lockdown from May 4. Also, a total of 284 districts in the country have been classified as orange zones and 319 as green zones.

According to Jain, a total of 3,738 coronavirus positive cases were reported in the national capital till date and as many as 73 people recovered from the infection on Friday. "A total of 3,738 cases have been reported in Delhi including 223 cases who tested positive yesterday. A total of 1,167 people... around 32 per cent of people have recovered," Jain said.

With 2,293 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest number of cases in a single day, India's COVID-19 tally reached 37,336 on Saturday, including 1,218 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)