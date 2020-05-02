Sukma welcomes newborns with safety kits

In order to encourage institutional deliveries the district administration here has started gifting "newborn baby safety kits" to women opting to give birth at government-run hospitals. As a part of this innovation, the mothers were gifted 'newborn baby safety kits' by Dr Vivek Joshi, Joint Director, Health Services Bastar Division at District Hospital Sukma.

This kit includes warm clothes, mosquito nets, baby soaps, oil, towels and toys etc. Baby safety kit was provided to Anita and her husband Dilip of village Jarlodi, Vandana, husband Vikas of Dornapal and Bhima, husband Sanna of village Kodaripal at Hospital.

District Medical and Health Officer, Dr CB Bansod said that this initiative was launched under the guidance of Collector Chandan Kumar to improve health indices in the district and increase institutional deliveries. (ANI)