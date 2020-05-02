Abducted 17-year-old girl rescued, kidnapper arrested in JK's Reasi

A 17-year-old girl, allegedly abducted six days ago, was rescued on Saturday and her kidnapper arrested in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said here. The minor, a resident of Thuroo village, was allegedly abducted by Masood Ul Hassan on April 26, a police official said. He said a case was registered after the girl's father lodged a complaint at police station Arnas and an investigation launched. Raids were carried out at different places and she was rescued from a house in the Gool area, the official said.