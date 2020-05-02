Left Menu
Zonal railways to run 'Shramik special trains' as per demand of state administrations: Railways

The Indian Railways said that a policy decision has been taken to run 'Shramik special trains' amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19. The Zonal railways will run these trains as per the demand of state administrations.

02-05-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"We have taken a policy decision to run 'Shramik special trains'. Zonal railways to run these trains as per the demand of state administrations. Local DMs and DRMs are coordinating. Specific details can be obtained from the zonal CPROs," an Indian Railways official said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways said in a statement that in continuation of the measures taken in the wake of COVID-19, it has been decided that the cancellation of all passenger train services on Indian Railways shall be extended till May 17"However, movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places shall be carried out by Shramik Special trains, as required by the state governments, in terms of the guidelines issued by MHA," it added. (ANI)

