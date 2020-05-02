Haryana reports fifth coronavirus-related death

A 62-year-old coronavirus positive woman from Ambala City, with underlying health conditions, died on Saturday, bringing the death count to five in Haryana, a health official said. The woman died at PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she was admitted to last Friday with kidney and liver ailments, Ambala Chief Medical Officer(CMO) Kuldeep Singh said.

She tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Singh said. The CMO said the Ambala health department was informed about her death by PGIMER authorities.

Ambala's health authorities sealed off the entire Rattangarh area, from where the woman belonged to. Around 70 samples of the residents of the locality and the relatives of the woman were sent to PGIMER Chandigarh for testing after her report came out positive. All the samples were found negative, he added. The woman's death was second from Ambala district and fifth coronavirus-related fatality in the state. Haryana recorded its first COVID-19-related death around a month ago when a 67-year-old man from Ambala, who also had underlying health conditions, died at PGIMER, Chandigarh.