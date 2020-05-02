Two terrorists killed in Pulwama: J-K Police

Two unidentified terrorists were neutralised in the encounter with security forces in Dangerpora area of Pulwama on Saturday.

A search operation is underway, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Earlier this week, three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Zainapora in Shopian district. The joint operation was conducted by Army's 55 RR (Rashtriya Rifles), Shopian Police and CRPF.