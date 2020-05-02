Encounter breaks out in J-K's Handwara
An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Chanjmullah area of Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir, said Kashmir Zone Police on Saturday.ANI | Handwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-05-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 17:04 IST
An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at the Chanjmullah area of Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir, said Kashmir Zone Police on Saturday.
More details are awaited.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that two unidentified terrorists were neutralized in the encounter which broke out between militants and security forces in Pulwama.
