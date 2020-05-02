Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal: 260 migrant handloom workers sent to homes in Coochbehar from Nadia in special buses

PTI | Shantipur | Updated: 02-05-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 18:44 IST
Bengal: 260 migrant handloom workers sent to homes in Coochbehar from Nadia in special buses

A total of 260 migrant workers employed in handlooms of Shantipur in West Bengal's Nadia district have been sent to their homes in Coochbehar district in the northern part of the state in special buses amid the lockdown, Nadia Zilla Parishad president Rikta Kundu said on Saturday. The district administration had started the service on Wednesday and so far, 10 buses with migrant handloom workers have left for Coochbehar, including two on Saturday. Only 26 people were seated in each bus to ensure social distancing, Kundu said.

While six buses had left for Coochbehar on Wednesday, two each left on Thursday and Saturday, she said. "North Bengal Development Minister Rabindranath Ghosh, who is also involved in the process, has asked us to send the workers in smaller numbers. Around 750 more handloom workers from Coochbehar are waiting to return to their homes," Kundu said.

Fulia and Shantipur in Nadia district are two major centres of manufacture of saris. More than 90 per cent of the residents of these two areas are associated with the industry. However, most of the workers are from Coochbehar district, officials said.

The handlooms were shut following the imposition of the lockdown, rendering the workers jobless and restricted to their small rooms allocated by their owners, they said. The migrant workers then appealed to their respective panchayat pradhan urging them to take up with district officials the matter of their return to their homes, the officials said.

Shantipur BDO Suman Debnath had received 885 applications from the stranded migrant workers. The district administration took up the matter with the state government, which gave a go-ahead for their transportation back to their homes in Coochbehar district, they added..

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Barber shops, sale of non-essentials by e-retailers allowed in green, orange zones; liquor outside containment areas: MHA

Barber shops and salons located in green and orange zones will be allowed to open from Monday besides sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms during the third phase of the lockdown which will be in force till May 17. Sale of liq...

Stuck at relatives place, 4 children rehabilitated with their families after a month in J&K's Kathua

Four children, including three siblings, were rehabilitated on Saturday with their families in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir after spending over a month with their relatives in Punjab due to the lockdown, an official spokesman said. ...

Damage reported as 5.5 quake strikes Puerto Rico

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake hit near southern Puerto Rico on Saturday, briefly knocking out power and jolting many from their beds on an island where some people still remain in shelters from previous quakes earlier this year. There were no ...

EXPLAINER-When will PM Johnson send Britain back to work?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due next week to present a possible way out of the coronavirus lockdown to get the worlds fifth largest economy back to work without triggering a second spike in cases.The government is obliged to rev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020