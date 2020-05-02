Left Menu
Jalandhar man drags police official on car's bonnet, arrested

A man, who dragged an assistant sub-inspector on his car's bonnet on Saturday, has been arrested on charges of attempt to murder.

02-05-2020
Image Credit: ANI

A man, who dragged an assistant sub-inspector on his car's bonnet on Saturday, has been arrested on charges of attempt to murder. The accused has been identified as Anmol Mehmi and is a resident of Jalandhar. His father Parminder Kumar, who is owner of the car, has also been arrested.

"Jalandhar-based Anmol Mehmi, driver of Ertiga vehicle which almost ran over ASI Mulkh Raj and his father Parminder Kumar have been arrested and booked for attempt to murder and under other charges," Dinkar Gupta, DGP Punjab Police told reporters. In the shocking incident amid the lockdown to contain coronavirus, the official enforcing the regulations was dragged for some distance on the bonnet of the car.

The police official had flagged down the car in order to inspect curfew pass of the driver. He was seen clinging on to the bonnet of the car. The incident took place at a checkpost Model Town area of the city on Saturday morning. "We asked an approaching car to stop but its driver did not follow our directives and tried to escape the check point. ASI Mulk Raj tried to stop the vehicle by placing his hand on the bonnet but the driver did not halt and drove dragging the ASI with him for some distance," said Surjit Singh, Investigating Officer, Jalandhar.

Singh said that the ASI had not sustained any major injury. In a video of the incident, the accused can be seen being beaten up by locals and handed over to the police for his mindless act. (ANI)

