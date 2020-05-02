20-day-old infant among 3 fresh virus victims in Rajasthan, death toll 65; total cases 2,720

A 20-day-old infant died due to coronavirus at a hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur, an official said on Saturday. The state reported two more deaths apart from that of the child from Jaipur and Jodhpur, he said, adding that with the three deaths the fatality count reached 65 in the state. Meanwhile, 54 fresh coronavirus cases surfaced, taking the number of infection patients in Rajasthan to 2,720.

Jaipur alone accounts for 36 coronavirus deaths in the state. The official said the 20-day-old child from the Jaipur's Chandpole area was brought to the Jaipur's J K Lon hospital with symptoms of coronavirus on Friday. The boy's test report came after his death, confirming it to be a case of coronavirus. Earlier, the state government erroneously reported him as a 15-year-old boy and later they revised his age. Another Jaipur victim, a 55-year-old man from the Ramganj area, was brought dead to the government-run Swai Man Singh hospital on Friday. His sample was taken and he was found infected with the virus. In Jodhpur, a 67-year-old man died at the M G hospital on Thursday, according to a state government official. Of the fresh cases, the maximum 30 were reported from Jodhpur, 17 from Jaipur, three from Ajmer, two from Alwar, and one each from Kota and Chittorgarh. Of the 2,720 virus patients so far, 1,121 have recovered, of which 714 have been discharged from hospitals. The state has 1,534 active cases now.