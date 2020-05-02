Left Menu
Development News Edition

20-day-old infant among 3 fresh virus victims in Rajasthan, death toll 65; total cases 2,720

PTI | Japur | Updated: 02-05-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 19:19 IST
20-day-old infant among 3 fresh virus victims in Rajasthan, death toll 65; total cases 2,720

A 20-day-old infant died due to coronavirus at a hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur, an official said on Saturday. The state reported two more deaths apart from that of the child from Jaipur and Jodhpur, he said, adding that with the three deaths the fatality count reached 65 in the state. Meanwhile, 54 fresh coronavirus cases surfaced, taking the number of infection patients in Rajasthan to 2,720.

Jaipur alone accounts for 36 coronavirus deaths in the state.               The official said the 20-day-old child from the Jaipur's Chandpole area was brought to the Jaipur's J K Lon hospital with symptoms of coronavirus on Friday. The boy's test report came after his death, confirming it to be a case of coronavirus.               Earlier, the state government erroneously reported him as a 15-year-old boy and later they revised his age. Another Jaipur victim, a 55-year-old man from the Ramganj area, was brought dead to the government-run Swai Man Singh hospital on Friday.                His sample was taken and he was found infected with the virus.             In Jodhpur, a 67-year-old man died at the M G hospital on Thursday, according to a state government official.               Of the fresh cases, the maximum 30 were reported from Jodhpur, 17 from Jaipur, three from Ajmer, two from Alwar, and one each from Kota and Chittorgarh.         Of the 2,720 virus patients so far, 1,121 have recovered, of which 714 have been discharged from hospitals.                The state has 1,534 active cases now.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Regional government allows Napoli to resume training

Napoli were on Saturday given the green light to restart training next week by regional authorities as Serie A clubs eye a return to action from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. The Campania region, where Napoli are based, said in a state...

80 personnel of another CRPF company quarantined in Delhi after jawan tests positive for COVID-19: Officials.

80 personnel of another CRPF company quarantined in Delhi after jawan tests positive for COVID-19 Officials....

ICICI Lombard net jumps 24% despite market losses

ICICI Lombard reported a 23.8 per cent jump in net profit in the March quarter at Rs 282 crore on lower motor claims even as it suffered losses in stock markets which plunged 30 per cent in the quarter. The bottomline was helped by the comp...

Drivers from Punjab might have infected pilgrims:Maha minister

The possibility of the drivers, who had ferried pilgrims from a gurdwara in Nanded in Maharashtra to Punjab in buses, spreading the coronavirus infection among them cannot be ruled out, Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan said on Saturday. Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020