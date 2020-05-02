COVID-19: Malegaon count touches 298 as 14 test positive

COVID-19: Malegaon count touches 298 as 14 test positivePTI | Nashik | Updated: 02-05-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 21:12 IST
Fourteen people tested positivefor novel coronavirus in Malegaon in Nashik district onSaturday, taking the district's COVID-19 count to 333, ofwhich 298 are from Malegaon, health officials said
Twelve people have died of the infection in thedistrict so far
"We received 56 reports today, all from Malegaon. Ofthese, 14 were positive while 42 were negative. The COVID-19count in Nashik is now 333, of which Malegaon alone accountsfor 298," an official said.
