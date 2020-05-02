PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:25pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:25pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 16 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 1525 441 33 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 42 32 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 476 107 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 94 19 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 43 36 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 3738 1167 61 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 5054 896 262 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 376 242 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 41 33 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 666 254 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 110 20 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 601 271 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 499 400 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 22 16 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 2715 524 145 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 12296 2000 521 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12 10 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 156 55 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 10 5 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 772 112 20 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 2720 714 65 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 2757 1341 29 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1044 464 28 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 4 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 58 37 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 2487 698 43 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 744 139 48 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 39248 10122 1310 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 37776 and the death toll at 1223. The ministry said that 10018 people have so far recovered from the infection.