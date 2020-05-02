Inter-district, intra-district plying of buses to remain prohibited in Orange Zones: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday made it clear that inter-district and intra-district plying of buses will remain prohibited in Orange Zones. "In Orange Zones, inter-district movement of people and vehicles is allowed only for permitted activities with maximum two passengers, besides the driver, in four-wheelers," said an order issued by the MHA.

"In addition to the activities prohibited throughout the country, inter-district and intra-district plying of buses remain prohibited in Orange Zones. Taxis and cab aggregators are permitted, with one driver and two passengers only," it added. Orange Zones are areas where no COVID-19 positive case has been recorded in 14 days.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to further extend the lockdown for a period of two weeks beyond May 4. The current lockdown period is scheduled to end on May 3. (ANI)