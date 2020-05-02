One death, 17 fresh cases of COVID-19 in T gana on Saturday

Seventeen COVID-19 cases were reported in Telangana on Saturday, taking the number of positive cases in the state to 1,061. One COVID-19 patient succumbed to the virus, taking the number of deaths cumulatively to 29, a bulletin issued by the state government said.

It said 499 people have been cured or discharged till date from hospitals in the state. The number of people undergoing treatment in hospitals (active cases) till date is 533, it said.