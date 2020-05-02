22 vehicles seized for violating prohibitory orders in Pulwama
ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-05-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 22:49 IST
Twenty-two vehicles have been seized as they were being driven in violation of prohibitory orders in Awantipora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The prohibitory orders are in place to contain spread of coronavirus. Twenty-seven new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours -- 25 from Kashmir division and 2 from Jammu division -- said Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday.Total positive cases in the Union Territory now stand at 666 including 404 active cases.
Anantnag's first COVID-19 positive patient from Shangas Nowgam area was discharged today after undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College here. The government has extended lockdown for two weeks with effect from May 4. (ANI)
