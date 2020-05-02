Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram approves ordinance seeking exemplary punishment for lockdown violators

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 02-05-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 22:56 IST
Mizoram approves ordinance seeking exemplary punishment for lockdown violators

The Cabinet of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Saturday approved an ordinance that seeks exemplary punishment for those violating the lockdown, an official said. The Cabinet's approval of the ordinance comes a week after eight teenagers were beaten up by members of a local COVID-19 task force for defying the lockdown orders.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Zoramthanga approved 'The Ordinance for Containment and Prevention of COVID-19' that seeks stringent punishment for those violating lockdown and creating public nuisance, he said. It was tabled in the meeting by Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana, the official said.

Officials said the ordinance seeks stringent punishment for lockdown violators but details are not yet available as the document is yet to be published. Though doctors in Mizoram had called for a one-month extension of the lockdown, the Cabinet decided to implement the extension till May 17 as directed by the Centre, he said.

The Cabinet also decided that the state government will make arrangements to facilitate the return of Mizoram residents stranded in other parts of the country through trains as permitted by the Centre, the official said. The state government had earlier decided to facilitate the return of 693 Mizoram residents stranded in four northeastern states Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura between April 30 and May 3.

A total of 292 people from the state, including 154 women, have returned from Manipur between Thursday and Saturday, officials said..

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Shops to open on alternate days in Shivamogga

The Shivamogga district administration has asked shopkeepers to open their shops on alternate days in order to avoid crowding. The shopkeepers will be opening their shops on alternate days in order to maintain the social distancing norms as...

Shops to open on alternate days in Shivamogga

The Shivamogga district administration has asked shopkeepers to open their shops on alternate days in order to avoid crowding. The shopkeepers will be opening their shops on alternate days in order to maintain the social distancing norms as...

Set up facilities for COVID-19 testing: Assam minister to pvt hospitals

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Saturday urged private hospitals to set up facilities for COVID-19 testing to meet the rising need due to the arrival of stranded people from outside the state. The need for testing will increase ma...

Winstrike, Team Spirit stay hot at Road to Rio - CIS

Winstrike Team and Team Spirit remained unbeaten on Saturday in Group A play of the ESL One Road To Rio -- Commonwealth of Independent States region. Winstrike Team 2-0 recorded victories in the first and third maps to post a 2-1 victory ov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020