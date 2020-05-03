Nitish mourns death of Lokpal member A K Tripathi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi expressed profound grief on Saturday over the death of Lokpal member Justice (retired) Ajay Kumar Tripathi. Tripathi, who tested positive for COVID-19, died after suffering a cardiac arrest at the AIIMS Trauma Centre in New Delhi.

In his condolence messages, Kumar said the death of Tripathi has caused an irreparable loss to the field of the judiciary. Modi said that he has lost a close friend. He remembered his association with Tripathi since the infamous fodder scam days.

There was rarely any cultural functions in the city which he would not attend despite being the judge, Modi said. Tripathi (62) was the former Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court. He was a judge of the Patna High Court before being elevated as chief justice.

He was one of the four judicial members of the anti- corruption ombudsman, Lokpal..