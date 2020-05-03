Chhattisgarh: Naxals damage bridge connecting Tumakpal, Tetam villages in Dantewada
The bridge over Dumman river that connects Tumakpal and Tetam villages in Dantewada was damaged in an IED blast on Saturday.ANI | Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 03-05-2020 00:39 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 00:36 IST
The bridge over Dumman river that connects Tumakpal and Tetam villages in Dantewada was damaged in an IED blast on Saturday. "At this time of coronavirus pandemic, a lot of villagers working in industries are coming back from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh through the jungles," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallava.
"The bridge is used by health personnel to go to villages in the area and examine labourers who are returning to the state. This is cowardice and totally condemnable," he said. "Earlier, they had only damaged the road but due to the fear of upcoming Tetam camp of security forces, they have broken the bridge too," the SP added. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dantewada
- Chhattisgarh
- Abhishek Pallava
- Andhra Pradesh
- Telangana
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh purchases the largest value of minor forest produce in the country
Over 1 lakh people from Chhattisgarh stranded in other states
Naxals set fire to 7 vehicles in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon
14 BSF personnel quarantined in Chhattisgarh after they returned from Agra
Chhattisgarh will not open its borders till COVID-19 situation normalises; states should be given right to decide which district to open: CM Bhupesh Baghel to PTI.