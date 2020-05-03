Chhattisgarh: Naxals damage bridge connecting Tumakpal, Tetam villages in Dantewada

The bridge over Dumman river that connects Tumakpal and Tetam villages in Dantewada was damaged in an IED blast on Saturday. "At this time of coronavirus pandemic, a lot of villagers working in industries are coming back from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh through the jungles," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallava.

"The bridge is used by health personnel to go to villages in the area and examine labourers who are returning to the state. This is cowardice and totally condemnable," he said. "Earlier, they had only damaged the road but due to the fear of upcoming Tetam camp of security forces, they have broken the bridge too," the SP added. (ANI)