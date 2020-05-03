Left Menu
Floral showers rain down on hospitals treating COVID-19 patients: Armed Forces' tribute to corona warriors

On Sunday, in several parts of the country showers of flowers trailed down from the sky, as choppers flew over hospitals treating coronavirus patients offering floral salutes to healthcare professionals and others in the forefront of the battle against COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 16:30 IST
Indian Air Force helicopter showered flower petals over Trivandrum Medical College Hospital on Sunday. (Image credit: Defence PRO). Image Credit: ANI

The choppers were seen in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Kolkata and Patna among other locations. An IAF chopper flew above a government hospital in Panchkula while a military band of the Indian Army band performed outside the hospital.

The choppers were seen in Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Kolkata and Patna among other locations. An IAF chopper flew above a government hospital in Panchkula while a military band of the Indian Army band performed outside the hospital.

[{c4f1edfd-074b-4e84-b410-743bf5322e00:intradmin/9ZL8JO8J.jfif}] A helicopter of the Indian Navy showered flower petals on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, in New Delhi.

[{f5afe967-6fc5-422c-903d-30aaac15dff3:intradmin/EXEpiA6UcAEiG1j.jfif}] Early on Sunday morning, two C-130J Super Hercules special operations transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force conducted a fly-past over the Dal Lake in Srinagar followed by another over Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh.

The aircraft route was chalked out to span Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala down south. About 10 helicopters of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) were pulled into action to shower flower petals on COVID-19 hospitals at five locations.

Apart from this, as many as 46 Coast Guard ships will carry out illumination, fire green flares and sound ships siren at 25 locations covering 7516-kilometer long coastline, including, remote sites and far-flung island territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands. Apart from hospitals, the floral tributes were given at the National Police Memorial in Delhi to pay tributes to police personnel, who are also engaged in the important task of maintaining law and order and ensuring lockdown guidelines imposed to stem the tide of COVID-19 cases.

The activities were part of the initiative by Defence Forces' to show solidarity of the frontline soldiers with the corona warriors who have been working tirelessly during these difficult times. (ANI)

