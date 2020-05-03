Left Menu
Amit Shah salutes 'corona warriors', says entire country stands with them

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 16:39 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday saluted the "corona warriors" for their unmatched contribution and sacrifice in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic. Doctors, paramedics, policemen, sanitation workers and others engaged in different duties in the fight against the COVID-19 are called "corona warriors".

"India salutes its heroic corona warriors. I assure you that the Modi government and the entire country stands beside you. We have to free the nation from coronavirus by turning challenges into opportunities and set an example for the world by creating a healthy, prosperous and strong India. Jai Hind!," he tweeted in Hindi. The armed forces conducted aerial fly-pasts and shower flower petals on several hospitals across the country on Sunday to express gratitude to lakhs of doctors, paramedics, sanitation staff and other front-line workers engaged in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Praising the gesture of the armed forces, the home minister said the respect shown by the Indian armed forces towards the doctors, police, paramilitary forces and others who work day and night to liberate the country from coronavirus, is heart touching. "The bravery shown by these warriors while fighting coronavirus is certainly venerable. The bravery with which India is fighting the coronavirus is truly admirable.

"Today the three armed forces paid floral tributes to the brave soldiers fighting the disease, at the National Police Memorial. The whole country stands with their brave soldiers and their families in this difficult time," he said..

