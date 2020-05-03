63 Hazur Sahib pilgrims test positive for COVID-19 in Punjab's Nawanshahr

63 people who returned from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, to Nawanshahr here have tested positive for COVID-19, said officials on Sunday. "63 out of 130 people, who returned from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, have tested positive for COVID-19," said Vinay Bulani, Deputy Commissioner.

Meanwhile, as many as 42 Hazur Sahib returnees to Sri Muktsar Sahib have also tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has so far reported 772 confirmed COVID-19 cases with includes 112 cured or discharged cases and 20 deaths. (ANI)