63 Hazur Sahib pilgrims test positive for COVID-19 in Punjab's Nawanshahr
63 people who returned from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, to Nawanshahr here have tested positive for COVID-19, said officials on Sunday.ANI | Nawanshahr (Punjab) | Updated: 03-05-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 18:04 IST
63 people who returned from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, to Nawanshahr here have tested positive for COVID-19, said officials on Sunday. "63 out of 130 people, who returned from Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, have tested positive for COVID-19," said Vinay Bulani, Deputy Commissioner.
Meanwhile, as many as 42 Hazur Sahib returnees to Sri Muktsar Sahib have also tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has so far reported 772 confirmed COVID-19 cases with includes 112 cured or discharged cases and 20 deaths. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Punjab CM urges all CMs to pursue matter of 3-pronged strategy with PM Modi
Migrant worker dies of COVID-19 in Punjab; four fresh cases take virus tally to 313
Raise tricolour on May 1 to protest against Centre's discrimination: Punjab Cong asks people
Punjab Congress asks people to raise tricolour from rooftops on May 1
In U-turn, Punjab govt allows industrial activity in non-containment areas