Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pipe-laying vessel reaches Baltic as Russia's Nord Stream 2 target looms

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-05-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 19:28 IST
Pipe-laying vessel reaches Baltic as Russia's Nord Stream 2 target looms

A special pipe-laying vessel that could be used by Russia to complete construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany has arrived in the Baltic Sea, a Reuters witness said on Sunday. The arrival of the Academic Cherskiy suggests that the pipeline project remains a priority for Moscow despite U.S. sanctions on Russia.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline was designed by Moscow to increase gas supplies via the Baltic Sea to Germany, Russia's biggest energy customer. Russia's energy ministry said in December that the pipeline was expected to be launched before the end of 2020. Footage taken by Reuters from the coast showed the Academic Cherskiy idle in a bay near the Kaliningrad region, which is separated from Russia's mainland and is sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania.

The Academic Cherskiy, which Russian gas company Gazprom bought in 2016, was in the Russian Pacific port of Nakhodka in December when the United States imposed sanctions on Nord Stream 2. The United States says the pipeline would make the continent too reliant for energy on Russia, leaving it in Moscow's political grip. Washington has touted exports of U.S. liquefied natural gas, or LNG, to provide Europe with alternatives to gas pipelined from Russia.

As a result of the sanctions, the Swiss-Dutch company Allseas, which was laying the pipeline, suspended work on it. Russia then said it was preparing to use an alternative vessel for the project, as 160-km (100-mile) stretch near the Danish island of Bornholm has not yet been completed. Russia did not name the vessel at the time but said it was docked at a port in its far east.

Another vessel that could potentially be used was in another location at the time, pointing to the use of the Academic Cherskiy. It would take less than two days for the Academic Cherskiy to reach the Bornholm area from the Kaliningrad region if it started heading that way, according to a Reuters estimate.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Irrfan Khan: An actor who broke all boundaries

Actor Irrfan Khan was a unique talent who broke class, caste and religious barriers to reach out to people and make a space for himself in their hearts through his distinct and alive acting style. This is why, his passing away feels like a ...

Missy Franklin vows to support Indian community sport

Olympic swimming star Missy Franklin has vowed to support young girls from the Laureus Sport for Good Award-winning Yuwa programme in rural Jharkhand, India. Franklin, who is a Laureus Academy Member, won four gold medals at the London 2012...

Shots fired by North Korea 'accidental' -Pompeo

Shots fired by North Korea across its border with South Korea were likely accidental, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday as speculation continues to swirl about the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. North and South ...

De Bruyne believes Premier League will play to conclusion

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne believes the Premier League season will be finished despite the coronavirus pandemic because the financial aspect is far too important. My feeling is that we may be able to train again within two w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020