Maha: Woman, teen daughter commit suicide in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-05-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 19:58 IST
A woman and her teen daughter allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 39-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl hanged themselves from the ceiling fan of their house in Alankar Nagar at around 1:30pm, a Hudkeshwar police station official said.

"The woman's husband and son were sleeping in another room in the house. We have found a suicide note on the spot. An accidental death case has been registered and further probe is underway," Inspector Rajkamal Waghmare said.

