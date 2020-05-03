Vice president condoles death of security personnel in Handwara encounter

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday condoled the death of army and police personnel in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara. "Deepest condolences to the families of army and police personnel martyred in an anti-terrorist operation in Handwara. The country will never forget their supreme sacrifice, valour and courage," he said in his message. The vice president said, "Terrorism is the enemy of humanity. All countries must come together to wipe out the scourge." An Army colonel and a major were among five security personnel killed in the encounter at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said on Sunday

Two terrorists were eliminated by security forces.