Amid lockdown, 1 killed, 6 injured in clash in Maha's Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 03-05-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 21:09 IST
Amid lockdown, 1 killed, 6 injured in clash in Maha's Latur

Amid the lockdown for the novelcoronavirus outbreak, a man was killed and six others wereinjured in a clash over removal of silt from a lake in Udgirin Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Sunday

The incident took place in Deoulwadi village onSaturday morning

"Five people came to remove slit from a lake when twoothers approached them and picked up a fight. Rudrappa Gatate(29) was injured in the clash, in which sticks and and an axewere used, and died in a hospital later. The four men with himare undergoing treatment in Udgir while the two accused alsogot injured. A case has been registered," the Wadhwana policestation official said.

