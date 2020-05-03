Demonstration before ration shop in Nandigram over inadequate supply of food grains

A large number of people demonstrated before a fair price shop in Nandigram area of East Midnapore district on Sunday alleging inadequate supply of food grains. Police said at around 2 pm some locals alleged they were being given lesser quantity of pulses and started a demonstration before the fair price shop.

The protestors dragged the two-wheeler of the ration dealer and dumped it into a pond nearby and demonstrated before his shop. The situation was later brought under control by the police.

West Bengal Food and Civil Supplies minister Jyotipriyo Mallick said the agitation was part of a "conspiracy to discredit the government". He alleged the Centre did not give required quantity of food grains to the state.

Meanwhile, in Bhangar area of South 24 Parganas district, two groups clashed over delay in distribution of digital ration cards. The police dispersed them. BJP leader Rahul Sinha said the agitation over inadequate supply of PDS items was on the rise in the state and this was due to the inept handling of the situation by the state government.

He demanded that Mallick should be removed from post by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to "stem the rot in ration system". On May 2, peeople had protested in Salar and Lalgola areas in Murshidabad district alleging the PDS outlets were giving them lesser quantity of foodgrains and also of inferior quality.