Invitation of nominations for Sardar Patel National Unity Award extended till 30 June

Government of India has instituted Sardar Patel National Unity Award as the highest civilian award in the name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, for contribution in promoting unity and integrity of India.

The award seeks to recognize the notable and inspiring contribution made by individuals or institutions or organizations in this field and reinforces the value of strong and united India.

A notification in this regard was issued on 20th September 2019 calling in for nominations/recommendations for the Award. The detail in respect of award is available at www.nationalunityawards.mha.gov.in .

It has been decided to extend the invitation of nominations online through the above-mentioned portal till 30th June 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)