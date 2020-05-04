57-year-old Pune police ASI dies of coronavirus

57-year-old Pune police ASI dies of coronavirusPTI | Pune | Updated: 04-05-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 15:58 IST
A 57-year-old assistant subinspector of Pune police on Monday died of coronavirusinfection in a private hospital, officials said
He had tested positive for the virus in the last weekof April and succumbed at around 1pm, Pune Joint Commissionerof Police Ravindra Shisave said
The Joint CP said so far 12 Pune police personnel havetested positive for the virus.
