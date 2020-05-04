97 new COVID-19 cases detected in UP; total rises to 2,742

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh has increased to 2,742 with 97 people testing positive for the infection, officials said on Monday. There are 1,939 active cases in the state now, an official said.

Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 2,742 COVID-19 cases till now, he said, adding that of them 758 have recovered while 43 died. Novel coronavirus cases have so far been reported in 64 of the 75 districts in the state.

The highest 14 deaths have been reported from Agra, followed by seven in Moradabad; six in Meerut; four in Kanpur; two in Firozabad and one each in Varanasi, Aligarh, Mathura, Shrawasti, Ghaziabad, Amroha, Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahar and Lucknow..