Naidu holds first meeting with Rajya Sabha officials during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 17:58 IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday held the first meeting with senior officials of the Secretariat since the lockdown was imposed on March 25 and discussed several issues, including the oath-taking of new members and the election of chairpersons of various standing committees. A decision on holding meetings of the standing committees would be taken after May 17, when the third phase of the lockdown ends, according to an official statement.

During the hour-long meeting with the Secretary General and other senior officials, the chairman discussed the oath-taking of new members elected unopposed, electing chairpersons of standing committees that have fallen vacant after retirement of members, physical distancing and safety norms and saving resources. He directed officials to initiate the process to fill the vacancies of chairpersons of eight such committees.

These vacancies include the chairpersons of Standing Committees on Human Resource Development and Industries held by Satyanarayan Jatiya and K Keshava Rao respectively. Chairmanship of three standing committees of Rajya Sabha - on Privileges, Subordinate Legislation and Papers Laid on the Table also fell vacant on the retirement of Harivansh, the deputy chairman, T Subbarami Reddy and C P Thakur. respectively.

Three other committees without a chairmen are on Ethics, MPLADS and Provision of Computers for Members of Rajya Sabha held by Prabhat Jha, Harivansh and Tiruchi Siva, respectively. Regarding vacancies in Rajya Sabha, Naidu was informed that there were 20 vacancies.

These vacancies include 18 for which elections were deferred, one caused by the disqualification of Shri Sharad Yadav, which is sub-judice, and another caused by the demise of Beni Prasad Verma, the statement said. Naidu observed that in view of the extension of lockdown till May 17 and the need for undivided focus of the Executive on containing the coronavirus outbreak, a view on holding meetings of the department-related standing committees and other committees of the House will be taken later, the statement said.

On oath-taking by 38 members who have been elected unopposed, it was decided that the oath will be administered inside the Chamber of Rajya Sabha after the lockdown, if feasible before the next Session. Naidu sought to know the details of expenditure reduction plan.

Secretary General Desh Deepak Verma informed that savings to the tune of Rs 60 crore has been identified against the annual budget of Rs 423 crore for the Secretariat for 2020-21. He said a total saving of Rs 80 crore is being targeted as the financial year progressed.

Austerity measures identified include deferring of purchase of vehicles, keeping on hold international travel and training of officials, reduced study visits by Committees, prioritisation of publications, putting on hold award of fellowships and internships under Rajya Sabha Research Scheme, not undertaking fresh recruitment for this financial year, increased use of e-office to save on stationary. Naidu directed officials for strict monitoring of expenditure to increase savings.

The Rajya Sabha chairman also sought details of safety norms being followed in the Secretariat which has been functioning since April 20 and also the work transacted by the Secretariat and the functioning of RSTV during the lockdown, the statement added..

