COVID-19 lockdown: J&K admin announces night curfew

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-05-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 18:40 IST
COVID-19 lockdown: J&K admin announces night curfew

Srinagar, May 4 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday announced a night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am everyday during the third phase of the ongoing lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory

"Prohibitions (Curfew) on movement in ALL areas between 7 PM and 7 AM. No movement without passes. Medical emergencies exempted," government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in a tweet.  Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam issued a detailed order on permissible and non-permissible activities during the lockdown period from Monday to May 17. "The movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 7 pm and 7 am is barred. District Magistrates shall issue specific prohibitory orders in this regard under Section 144 of CrPC," the order said. According to the order, suspension on air travel will continue except for medical services, air ambulances, security purposes and those purposes permitted by the home ministry

Train services and all road transport services for passengers shall also remain suspended, the order said. "All schools, colleges, universities, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc. will remain closed. However, online/distance learning shall be permitted," the order reads. Hospitality services, cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres,  bars, liquor shops, restaurants, spas, saloons, parlours, barber shops  and auditoriums and assembly halls shall also remain closed, the order said.

