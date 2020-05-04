Chariot construction for Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra to start soon: Managing committee

The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC) on Monday resolved to go ahead with the construction of chariots for the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath scheduled to be held on June 23. The decision was taken at a SJTMC meeting chaired by Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibya Singha Deb.

Chariot construction could not start in view of the lockdown imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. "The managing committee meeting today unanimously decided to go for chariot construction as it is not a religious function, rather an activity associated with construction," Deb told reporters after the meeting.

He, however, made it clear that the final decision on the matter would be taken by the state government. Deb said it was decided at the meeting that construction of chariots was not any religious function and is associated with construction work, which is allowed by the Ministry of Home Affairs in all three zones -- red, orange and green -- during the ongoing lockdown. Puri town has so far not reported any COVID-19 case, the Gajapati said, adding that the pilgrim town comes under the green zone and therefore, there should be no restriction on construction activities.