CISF jawan injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

CISF jawan injured in grenade attack in SrinagarPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 19:25 IST
A CISF jawan was injured in a grenade attack on a security forces' camp at Nowgam area of Srinagar on Monday, officials said
Militants hurled a grenade at the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) camp guarding a power installation at Wagoora area under Nowgam police station area, the officials said
A CISF jawan was injured in the attack. Security forces have launched search operations to track down the assailants. PTI MIJHMB
