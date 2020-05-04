Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARESPTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:06 IST
The judges, judicial officers andother staff of Jharkhand High Court and other courts acrossthe state have contributed Rs 1,50,13,816 to the PM CARES fundto fight coronavirus pandemic in the country
The judges, registry members and officers and staff ofthe High Court as well as judicial officers and officers andstaff of different judgeships of the state, have contributedto the PM CARES, a high court official said on Monday.
