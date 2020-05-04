Madhya Pradesh: Poacher shoots dead forest guard, flees

A 24-year-old forest guard was on Monday shot dead by a poacher in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, police said. The incident took place in a forest near Ghatigaon village, some 40 kilometres from here, and accused Ramkisan of Rampura is on the run, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Praveen Ashtana said.

"Forest guard Deepu Rana was patrolling Sunken beat of the forest in Ghatigaon when he heard gunfire. When he reached the spot from where the sound emanated, he found a fowl lying dead and Ramkisan near it," he said. "Ramkisan fired at Deepu and fled. Deepu was rushed to hospital where he died minutes after admission. Ramkisan has been charged with murder and efforts are on to nab him," the SDOP said.