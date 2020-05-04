Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pinarayi Vijayan pitches Kerala as investment centre after combating coronavirus

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that they way Kerala has handled COVID-19 has made it "one of the safest and secured industrial investment centers in the world."

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:39 IST
Pinarayi Vijayan pitches Kerala as investment centre after combating coronavirus
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala has become one of the safest and secured industrial investment centers in the world after handking the Covid-19 crisis effectively, said the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. "The way in which we handled this outbreak has made the state one of the safest and secured industrial investment centres in the world. We are getting a lot of inquiries from investors and entrepreneurs from around the world who is interested in Kerala. Our strength is the manpower here and we have once again proved that our human resources are comparable to any developed nation in the world," Vijayan said

The Chief Minister said that considering all these factors, the government is making some decisions to attract a large number of industrial investments to Kerala. "All industrial licenses and permits will be issued within one week of application. Permission will be granted with certain conditions which the entrepreneur should complete within a year," he said.

Vijayan said that star rating system will be introduced for investments. "The Gold, Silver and Bronze positions will be awarded in terms of investment and generated employment. This ranking will determine the benefits and concessions to be offered by the government," he added. He also announced that Multimodal logistics centres will be established in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur connecting the airport, port, rail and road.

"This will make Kerala a major force in international trade and commerce. Logistics parks will be set up in different parts of the state to take advantage of export and import opportunities. Azheekal Port will be developed to address the demands of north Kerala region. The port will be equipped to handle large amounts of cargo," Vijayan said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi government imposes 70 per cent "special corona fee" on sale of liquor: Sources.

Delhi government imposes 70 per cent special corona fee on sale of liquor Sources....

Need to have Aarogya Setu like app for all products, services to build trust: IAMAI

Mobile and internet firms body IAMAI has suggested launching an Aarogya Setu like app for restoring customer confidence in terms of authenticity of products and services in view of apprehensions among people due to coronavirus. According to...

'Shocked' US women stars to appeal equal pay defeat

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan said the US womens national team will appeal against defeat in their equal pay lawsuit on Monday, describing the judges ruling in the case as shocking. In a widely unexpected decision on Friday, Judge Gary Klau...

Singapore reports 573 new coronavirus cases, total infections reaches 18,778: Health Ministry

Singapore on Monday reported 573 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to 18,778 with 18 deaths in the country, the health ministry said. Of the total cases, 560 are foreign workers, including Indians, living ou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020