Spirited booze lovers throng stores as liquor sales resume in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-05-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 22:01 IST
Spirited booze lovers throng stores as liquor sales resume in Karnataka

Booze lovers ushered in the resumption in liquor sales in a spirited fashion in Karnataka on Monday thronging stores hours before shutters went up at several places and made no secret of their celebratory mood. At the end of the day, the Excise Department said in a statement that 3.9 lakh litres of beer and 8.5 lakh litres of India Made Liquor (IML) was sold on a single day across the state worth Rs 45 crore.

At some places, tipplers flocked to liquor shops even before day-break and performed special prayers with flowers, coconuts, incense sticks, camphor and crackers in front of the stores. Liquor outlets had been shut in the State from March 25 following the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Excise revenue loss during the period was about Rs 2,500 crore, according to Government sources. About 4,500 standalone liquor outlets (CL-2 and CL-11 licence holders), which comprise wine stores and those owned by state-run Mysore Sales International Limited, outside containment zones were allowed to be opened from Monday from 9 am to 7 pm with some restrictions.

These include customers compulsorily wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing with not more than five persons inside liquor shops. Many customers were indeed well-prepared.

At many places, they came with umbrellas, raincoats, newspapers and books and queued up as early as 3 am. At a liquor shop in Salegame Road in Hassan, the tipplers lighted the traditional lamp and incense sticks, performed 'Aarati' with camphor and decorated the store with the garland of flowers.

With folded hands, they all performed 'special prayers'. In Mandya, the tipplers queued up before Martaanda liquor shop before dawn.

An hour before the sales were to resume, a few people burst crackers in celebration. Some tipplers in Belagavi were more enterprising.

They went to a liquor store on Sunday night itself, performed special prayers and placed their 'representatives' in the form of slippers, bags and stones, in the social distancing boxes they themselves had drawn so that they don't have to stand in queue in the morning. An elderly woman Dakamma was the centre of attraction in Shivamogga.

The bent body did not bend the determination of this spirited lady, claimed to be 96-year-old, who was heard saying "liquor is good for health". At taluk headquarters town of Brahmavara in the coastal Udupi district, the queue of the booze lovers was reported to be almost half-a-kilometre.

Long queues were seen at liquor stores at Mariyappana Palya and K R Puram, among others, in Bengaluru. The store managers too were no less cautious while dealing with customers in the COVID era.

They let the customers enter after spraying sanitisers in their hands, and allowed only those who had worn masks and maintained social distancing. To maintain law and order, authorities had deployed policemen in good numbers at these stores and they were seen on duty ensuring that customers maintained social distancing.

PTI GMS RS APR RAVINDRANATH APR RAVINDRANATH.

