New Municipal Corporation Commissioner appointed in Indore
Ujjain Collector Shashank Mishra has been transferred as Additional Secretary, Madhya Pradesh administration.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 04-05-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 23:30 IST
Mishra will be replaced by Ashish Singh, Commissioner, Indore Municipal Corporation, as the new Collector of Ujjain.
Pratibha Pal, Sheopur District Collector, has been transferred as Commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation according to an official order. (ANI)
