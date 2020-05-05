Left Menu
Development News Edition

19 Million children displaced due to conflict and violence in 2019: UN report

“When new crises emerge, like the COVID-19 pandemic, these children are especially vulnerable,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

UN | Updated: 05-05-2020 08:18 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 08:18 IST
19 Million children displaced due to conflict and violence in 2019: UN report
The report looks at the risks internally displaced children face –- child labour, child marriage, trafficking among them -- and the actions urgently needed to protect them.  Image Credit: Twitter(@childreninwar)

A new UN report finds that some 19 million children were displaced within their own countries due to conflict and violence in 2019, more than in any other year, making them among the most vulnerable to the global spread of COVID-19.

According to the "Lost at Home" report, published on Tuesday by the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), there were 12 million new displacements of children in 2019: around 3.8 million of them caused by conflict and violence, and 8.2 million, due to disasters linked mostly to weather-related events.

Coronavirus intensifying suffering

The COVID-19 pandemic is only making a critical situation worse, the agency says. Camps or informal settlements are often overcrowded and lack adequate hygiene and health services. Physical distancing is often not possible, creating conditions that are highly conducive to the spread of disease.

"When new crises emerge, like the COVID-19 pandemic, these children are especially vulnerable," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. "It is essential that Governments and humanitarian partners work together to keep them safe, healthy, learning and protected."

The report looks at the risks internally displaced children face –- child labour, child marriage, trafficking among them -- and the actions urgently needed to protect them. It calls for strategic investments and a united effort by Governments, civil society, companies, humanitarian actors and children themselves to address the child-specific drivers of displacement, in particular, violence, exploitation and abuse.

Government investment key It also calls on Governments convening under the High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement, established by Secretary-General António Guterres, to invest in actions that will provide protection and equitable access to services for all internally displaced children and their families.

Better, timely and accessible data -- disaggregated by age and gender -- is also critical to delivering on this agenda, the report says. "Internally displaced children and youth themselves must have a seat at the table," it emphasizes and offered the opportunity to be part of the solution.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Petrol price hiked by Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel by Rs 7.10 a litre in Delhi after state govt raises VAT on auto fuel.

Petrol price hiked by Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel by Rs 7.10 a litre in Delhi after state govt raises VAT on auto fuel....

F1 director says more spending cuts needed to preserve teams

The managing director of Formula One has said spending cuts will be necessary to prevent the tragedy of teams leaving the sport amid the coronavirus. Ross Brawn added Monday that the cost cap for the 2021 season is set to be cut to 145 mill...

Vin Diesel confirms 'Chronicles of Riddick 4' script almost ready

Hollywood action star Vin Diesel has confirmed that the latest script of Furya, the fourth film in the Chronicles of Riddick series, will be complete soon. The 52-year-old star, who is set to reprise his role as anti-hero Richard B Riddick ...

UK new car sales fall to lowest level since 1946

British new car sales slumped by around 97 in April to the lowest level of any month since February 1946 with factories and dealerships shut due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to preliminary data from an industry body. Lockdown meas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020