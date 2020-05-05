24 people in Army's RR hospital test positive for coronavirus

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 15:22 IST
Twenty-four people including serving and retired armed forces personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in the Army's Research and Referral hospital in the national capital, officials said on Tuesday

All of them have been shifted to the Army's Base hospital in Delhi Cantonment, they said

The 24 people included serving and retired military personnel as well as their dependents, the officials said.

