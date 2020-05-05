Left Menu
Muralidhar Pai takes charge as Dakshina Kannada chief district judge

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 05-05-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 15:32 IST
B Muralidhar Pai took charge as the chief district and sessions judge of Dakshina Kannada on Monday. He succeeds Kadlur Satyanarayanachrya, who was transferred to Bidar.

He had handed over charge to first additional district and sessions judge, B Sharada on April 30 before proceeding to Bidar. Pai, who was serving as additional registrar general at the Kalaburagi circuit bench of Karnataka High Court, as per the high court order, was transferred to Dakshina Kannada.

He took over charge from Sharada. Pai had earlier served as the judge of the Lokayukta special court and third additional district and sessions judge here.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI

