Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Memsaab' working over time against coronavirus in Gurdaspur

PTI | Gurdaspur | Updated: 05-05-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 16:15 IST
'Memsaab' working over time against coronavirus in Gurdaspur

A Danish woman, fondly called a 'videshi bahu' or 'memsaab' in Gurdaspur in Punjab, has taken it upon herself to make the poor people in the district aware about the deadly virus menacing through the world and ways to keep it at bay. Working among slum residents, Natasha Natalie Sommer is energetic and full of life and voluntarily assists the Punjab Red Cross Society in helping the underprivileged.

She said she was inspired by the work done by the Punjab unit of the Society after her husband, Malkit Singh, was successfully treated for drug addiction by it. Sommer had fallen in love with Singh, from Sundal village, on a social networking site and came to India in January last year and solemnized marriage with him as per the Sikh tradition. Singh then told her about his addiction and she took him to Siberia for treatment.

However on his return to Punjab, Singh again got into drug addiction, after which Sommer took him to the de-addiction centre of the Red Cross Society where he recovered. Inspired by the Society's work, she started serving the weaker sections of the society.

And even during a pandemic, she is doing her bit in slums like Ram Nagar and Bhatha colony, keeping in mind the dreaded situation back home, though her country – Denmark – has tackled the coronavirus relatively better than the rest of Europe. The Nordic country was among the first outside Asia to ease restrictions, in mid-April, and has not reported an increase in the rate of spread of the contagion.

From distribution of food packets, masks, sanitiser and other essential items to helping others prepare them, Sommer is contributing to the fight against the virus in all ways she can. "We are serving in slum areas and spreading awareness. I know this pandemic is too hazardous as several people in Europe have been gripped by the disease. The situation is not good here too. We have to serve the poor to keep the pandemic under control," she said.

Romesh Mahajan, a well-known philanthropist in Gurdaspur, said people in the villages stand up to have a glimpse of the “memsaab”. Though she hails from a well-to-do family, she is humble and always cheerful, Mahajan said.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Wipro signs pact with Maharashtra govt to convert Pune facility to 450-bed COVID-19 hospital

IT major Wipro on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with the Maharashtra government to repurpose one of its campuses in Hinjewadi, Pune, to a 450-bed COVID-19 intermediary care hospital in four weeks. The facility will be handed over to the ...

Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 317 to 41,087, 86 new deaths -authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 317 to 41,087 on Tuesday, with 86 new deaths, health authorities said.The countrys death toll stands at 5,168, the National Institute for Health RIVM said in its daily upd...

Telangana promotes all students from class1-9 to next level

Hyderabad, May 5 PTI The Telangana government on Tuesday issued an Order promoting all students from class 1 to 9 to the next classes without any final examination. The decision was taken following the announcement by Chief Minister K Chand...

Prison contagion in Americas "deeply worrying", U.N. says

Overcrowded, unhygienic prisons in Latin America and the spread of the new coronavirus both in regional prisons and in the United States are a source of major concern, the U.N. rights office OHCHR said on Tuesday. In some cases, fear of inf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020