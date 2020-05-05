Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't return home, stay back and continue work: Yediyurappa appeals to migrant labourers

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-05-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 16:42 IST
Don't return home, stay back and continue work: Yediyurappa appeals to migrant labourers

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday appealed to migrant labourers stranded in the state due to COVID-19 lockdown not to leave for their home towns and assured them work, pointing to easing of norms allowing construction and industrial activities in non-red zones. "I appeal to labourers with folded hands don't pay heed to any rumors, it is the responsibility of the government to see to that you get work at the place you were working... don't take hasty decision of going to your natives. Stay here and work, as in the past," he said.

This his the second appeal made by Yediyurappa to the migrant workers since last week and it came after a group of builders met him here amid fears of shortage of labourers. The chief minister had on Friday urged them to stay back in the state and co-operate with the government in resuming economic activities.

On Tuesday, Yediyurappa held discussions with various builders and officials on issues relating to migrant labourers and restarting of construction activities. "COVID-19 situation in the state is under control compared to other states. So other than in red zones, there is need to restart businesses, building construction and industrial activities. There is need to control this unnecessary travel of labourers," he told reporters after the meeting.

He said the construction industry representative told him that they have started providing employment to migrant workers in the past few days after lockdown norms were relaxed. Besides, the builders also said they paid salary and food to the workers during the past one-and-half months despite no work, the chief minister said.

According to sources, the Chief Minister's appeal has come amid fears of shortage of labourers at a time when the government has permitted certain construction and industrial activities to resume in orange and green zones. The government had recently allowed one-time inter state and inter district movement of those stranded due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Assuring that government was ready to solve issues that the workers may have, the Chief Minister said the industrialists and builders have agreed to provide employment. "We are trying to convince large number of labourers who are planning to go back, because of some misconception. Buses will be provided to private organisation on contract basis at a discounted rate and the facility can be utilized for the movement of labourers for work," he said.

Yediyurappa said he has also held discussions with weavers to understand their issues and problems faced by farmers would come up during a meeting scheduled with the Finance department officials. "What all can be done within the the fiscal limitation that we have, we will decide on it soon," he added.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Austria says reopening shops has not accelerated coronavirus infections

Austrias first loosening of its coronavirus lockdown three weeks ago, in which thousands of shops reopened, has not led to a new spike in infections, though further vigilance is necessary, its health minister said on Tuesday. The Alpine rep...

Stranded Indians landing in country will have to register for COVID-19 'Aarogya Setu' app: MHA

Stranded Indians who will be brought back by special flights from abroad will have to download Aarogya Setu mobile app and detailed procedures for this entire evacuation operation will be issued, a Home Ministry official said on Tuesday. Pu...

Wipro signs pact with Maharashtra govt to convert Pune facility to 450-bed COVID-19 hospital

IT major Wipro on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with the Maharashtra government to repurpose one of its campuses in Hinjewadi, Pune, to a 450-bed COVID-19 intermediary care hospital in four weeks. The facility will be handed over to the ...

Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 317 to 41,087, 86 new deaths -authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 317 to 41,087 on Tuesday, with 86 new deaths, health authorities said.The countrys death toll stands at 5,168, the National Institute for Health RIVM said in its daily upd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020