Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shopkeeper arrested for selling fake forms to migrant workers for facilitating travel during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 17:37 IST
Shopkeeper arrested for selling fake forms to migrant workers for facilitating travel during lockdown

A 38-year-old shopkeeper was arrested for allegedly duping migrant labourers by selling them a fake form after claiming that it would facilitate their travel to their natives states during the lockdown, police said on Tuesday.  The accused, identified as Rajeev, is a resident of Punjabi Colony in Narela. He was selling the fake forms at Rs 20 each and misleading the migrants, they said. According to the police, after the extension of the lockdown, reports were received that migrant labourer were feeling uneasy and were keen to return home. The train facility for shifting them to their states is under process. The colonies with migrant population have been identified. The people residing there are being contacted and the updated status of government orders are being conveyed to them by continuous announcements in respective areas, they said.

The police, however, said they received inputs about some miscreants who were spreading rumours among the migrant workers about their transportation to their home states. To identify them, patrolling was intensified in the area of Punjabi Colony, Narela , they added.  "During patrolling, when our staff reached near Shani Mandir, Punjabi Colony, they noticed a gathering of more than 30 people at a photostat shop and no social distancing norms were being followed," said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North).

On enquiry, the shopkeeper was found selling a fake form by telling migrant labourers that it would help them return to their states. He was misleading the poor people by telling them to deposit the duly filled in form in the police station, he said, adding there is no such government order to this effect.  "The accused is a driver by profession. He drives a van for a private school but as schools are closed during the lockdown, he was sitting at the photocopy shop run by his family," the DCP said.  Twenty-five copies of the fake forms were recovered from his shop and the accused disclosed that he had sold 20 copies so far at Rs 20 each, he said..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya demands investigation from Somalia after a plane crash killed 6 people

Kenyas foreign ministry, on May 5, called for an investigation after a humanitarian plane helping the fight against coronavirus crashed in Somalia in unclear circumstances that killed all six people on board.The Kenyan private cargo plane w...

Athletes harassed in Spain while practicing amid confinement

Some got jeered. Others were yelled at by people on their balconies. Many received disapproving looks. The long-awaited return to practice amid the coronavirus pandemic wasnt as pleasant as some Spanish athletes had hoped.High-performance a...

India should have big stimulus package to revive demand; give money to bottom 60%: Abhijit Banerjee

India should come out with a large enough stimulus package to revive demand, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee said on Tuesday, while favouring putting cash in the hands of the bottom 60 per cent population to help boost the economy post-lock...

UK's coronavirus death toll highest in Europe as it crosses 32,000

The deaths in the UK from coronavirus on Tuesday rose to 32,375, making it the worst-hit country in Europe from the pandemic. The latest Office for National Statistics ONS data takes the UKs figure past the 29,079 in Italy so far with the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020