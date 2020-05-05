Left Menu
Development News Edition

24 people in Army's RR hospital test positive for coronavirus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 18:19 IST
24 people in Army's RR hospital test positive for coronavirus

Twenty-four people including several serving and retired armed forces personnel have tested positive for coronavirus at the Army's premier Research and Referral hospital in the national capital, officials said on Tuesday. All the people who tested positive for the infection were from the hospital's oncology ward and they were shifted to the Army's Base hospital in Delhi Cantonment, they said.

The Base hospital has been designated to treat coronavirus patients. The 24 people were in-patients at the Research and Referral hospital and they included serving and retired military personnel as well as their dependents, the officials said.

After a patient tested positive, authorities at the premier hospital carried out a detailed contact tracing. "Quarantine protocol and testing of those in high risk group was carried out," said one of the officials.

It is the second biggest case of the outbreak hitting the armed forces. Last month, 26 Indian Navy personnel tested positive for the infection at the strategically-located Western Naval Command in Mumbai.

On Friday, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said that 14 coronavirus cases were found in the Army and five of them have recovered so far. The Indian Air Force has not reported any coronavirus case yet.

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan concerned at workers returning coronavirus-positive from UAE

Pakistan has raised concerns with the United Arab Emirates that workers are returning home from the Gulf nation with high rates of COVID-19 and that crowded living conditions in the UAE may be helping the virus to spread, its foreign minist...

Kenya demands investigation from Somalia after a plane crash killed 6 people

Kenyas foreign ministry, on May 5, called for an investigation after a humanitarian plane helping the fight against coronavirus crashed in Somalia in unclear circumstances that killed all six people on board.The Kenyan private cargo plane w...

Athletes harassed in Spain while practicing amid confinement

Some got jeered. Others were yelled at by people on their balconies. Many received disapproving looks. The long-awaited return to practice amid the coronavirus pandemic wasnt as pleasant as some Spanish athletes had hoped.High-performance a...

India should have big stimulus package to revive demand; give money to bottom 60%: Abhijit Banerjee

India should come out with a large enough stimulus package to revive demand, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee said on Tuesday, while favouring putting cash in the hands of the bottom 60 per cent population to help boost the economy post-lock...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020