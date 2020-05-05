Left Menu
On day one of liquor sale, Maha govt nets Rs 11-crore revenue

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 18:56 IST
On day one of liquor sale, Maha govt nets Rs 11-crore revenue

The Maharashtra government collected Rs 11 crore in revenue on day one of liquor sale after relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown were announced, a top official said on Tuesday. Liquor shops have sold around four lakh litres of various brands of IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor) in the state, he said.

Following relaxations in lockdown norms, long queues of tipplers were seen outside standalone liquor shops on Monday in various parts of Maharashtra though authorities in some districts decided not to permit alcohol sale. All liquor shops were closed ever since a national lockdown was imposed across the country on March 25 to halt the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown was extended till May 17, but standalone liquor shops were permitted to operate as part of relaxations by the state government.

The governments decision saw a large number of tipplers queuing up outside liquor shops across the state on Monday as well as on Tuesday. "As per primary information, liquor shops have sold around four lakh litres of various brands of IMFL. We seemed to have received Rs 11 crore from sale and excise duty of various types of liquor, said Kantilal Umap, state excise commissioner.

Restaurants and permit rooms in the state are not functioning as of now; thus this income is only from the sale of IMFL from standalone counters, Umap said. Maharashtra earns Rs 25,500 crore from sale and excise duty on various types of liquor, beer and wine annually, the the commissioner said.

However, daily average revenue is of Rs 78 crore on a normal day, he said. However, some district collectors have decided not to open liquor shops in their respective jurisdiction.

On Monday, police resorted to mild lathicharge at some places, including Kolhapur and Pune, to disperse people gathered outside liquor outlets..

